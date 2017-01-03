In honor of San Diego Book Arts’ 20th anniversary, the Athenaeum is pleased to exhibit Over the Moon, a collaborative art project organized and created by 40 artist participants from San Diego Book Arts. The project is inspired by a series of haiku poems contributed by the SDBA’s artist in residence, Diane Gage.

The book artists have not only created their original artwork on paper, but also made individual hand-bound art books based on high-quality reproductions of the originals. The project showcases SDBA as a whole while highlighting the unique contributions of each individual artist.