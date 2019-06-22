Overcoming Perfectionism, Self-criticism & Discouragement

We often feel that if we are unable to do something perfectly then we are a failure. This dangerous mindset can lead to excessive self-criticism and discouragement. With Buddhist psychology, we gain insight into this process and learn practical methods that help us accept who and where we are. This allows us to make progress towards becoming the person we wish to be.

Join Kadampa Meditation Center San Diego for this mini meditation retreat led by Buddhist nun and resident teacher, Gen Kelsang Lhadron. Gen Lhadron’s sincere teachings are presented with humor and practical examples that make them accessible to everyone. Suitable for all skill levels. $25. Midway District.