OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase

to Google Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00

The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173

OVERSEAS

Opening Reception. July 20th 2019 6-8pm.

Free Admission.

An exhibition of the various diasporic experiences along the Mexico/ US Border that creates interpersonal bonds with the Philippine culture. In identifying the presence of both physical and emotional borders in migration, this exhibition showcases how place reaffirms cultural identity and shapes feelings of home. Contained in this show is Rizzhel Javier's solo project Almost Home, an installation of images that access the space between Javier’s two fixed identities as a Filipino-American.

Artists:

Caitlyn Gaurano

Rebecca Marie Goldshmidt

Rizzhel Mae Javier

Mary Jhun

Goldie Lamoar

R.J. Lozada

Lux Et Vitae

Matt Manalo

Michelle Mateo

Manny Orozco

Courtney Parbs

Victoria Proxy

Carolyn Ramos

T. Jay Santa Ana

Valentin Saqueton

Curated by: Carmela Prudencio

Info

The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173 View Map
Art
San Diego, San Ysidro
619-793-6038
to Google Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase - 2019-07-20 18:00:00