OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase
The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173
OVERSEAS
Opening Reception. July 20th 2019 6-8pm.
Free Admission.
An exhibition of the various diasporic experiences along the Mexico/ US Border that creates interpersonal bonds with the Philippine culture. In identifying the presence of both physical and emotional borders in migration, this exhibition showcases how place reaffirms cultural identity and shapes feelings of home. Contained in this show is Rizzhel Javier's solo project Almost Home, an installation of images that access the space between Javier’s two fixed identities as a Filipino-American.
Artists:
Caitlyn Gaurano
Rebecca Marie Goldshmidt
Rizzhel Mae Javier
Mary Jhun
Goldie Lamoar
R.J. Lozada
Lux Et Vitae
Matt Manalo
Michelle Mateo
Manny Orozco
Courtney Parbs
Victoria Proxy
Carolyn Ramos
T. Jay Santa Ana
Valentin Saqueton
Curated by: Carmela Prudencio