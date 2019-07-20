OVERSEAS, Filipino American Artist Showcase

OVERSEAS

Opening Reception. July 20th 2019 6-8pm.

Free Admission.

An exhibition of the various diasporic experiences along the Mexico/ US Border that creates interpersonal bonds with the Philippine culture. In identifying the presence of both physical and emotional borders in migration, this exhibition showcases how place reaffirms cultural identity and shapes feelings of home. Contained in this show is Rizzhel Javier's solo project Almost Home, an installation of images that access the space between Javier’s two fixed identities as a Filipino-American.

Artists:

Caitlyn Gaurano

Rebecca Marie Goldshmidt

Rizzhel Mae Javier

Mary Jhun

Goldie Lamoar

R.J. Lozada

Lux Et Vitae

Matt Manalo

Michelle Mateo

Manny Orozco

Courtney Parbs

Victoria Proxy

Carolyn Ramos

T. Jay Santa Ana

Valentin Saqueton

Curated by: Carmela Prudencio