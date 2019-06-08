Overstand
Artist Statement:
This Exhibition displays David’s work that marries street art and the animal kingdom. This series of paintings and installations are a cathartic response to being a young, black, male, son, husband, and educator living in today’s world.
Date:
June 8th, 2019
Saturday
5pm-8pm
Location:
University of San Diego
Sacred Heart Gallery
5998 Alcala Park
San Diego, CA 92110
Artist Information:
(310) 497-2055
citydurr@gmail.com
DLSmith.weebly.com
(InstaGram) @hubcitydurr
Info
