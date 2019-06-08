Overstand

to Google Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00

University of San Diego (USD) 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, California 92110

Artist Statement:

This Exhibition displays David’s work that marries street art and the animal kingdom. This series of paintings and installations are a cathartic response to being a young, black, male, son, husband, and educator living in today’s world.

Date:

June 8th, 2019

Saturday

5pm-8pm

Location:

University of San Diego

Sacred Heart Gallery

5998 Alcala Park

San Diego, CA 92110

Artist Information:

(310) 497-2055

citydurr@gmail.com

DLSmith.weebly.com

(InstaGram) @hubcitydurr

Info

University of San Diego (USD) 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Art , Performance
Linda Vista
310-497-2055
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Overstand - 2019-06-08 17:00:00