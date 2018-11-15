Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio
David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre 4126 Executive Dr., San Diego, California 92037
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 8pm
David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre
Lawrence Family JCC
It takes YOU to tango. Nuevo Tango maestro Pablo Ziegler—the Buenos Aires-born pianist and composer who helped shape the modern tango—delivers stripped-down, intimate arrangements of his essential repertoire, offering a raw, elemental concert program. Ziegler, who honed his chops working with the legendary fellow Argentinian Astor Piazzolla, won the 2018 Grammy for "Best Latin Jazz Album" with Jazz Tango. For fans of jazz, bossa nova, and (of course), tango.
"There's no question that Ziegler takes the tango to levels of sophistication and refinement probably undreamed of by Piazzolla." The Chicago Tribune
Assigned Seating
Price: $38; Member Price: $33; Premium Price: $52
Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5871