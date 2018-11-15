Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio

Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 8pm

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

Lawrence Family JCC

It takes YOU to tango. Nuevo Tango maestro Pablo Ziegler—the Buenos Aires-born pianist and composer who helped shape the modern tango—delivers stripped-down, intimate arrangements of his essential repertoire, offering a raw, elemental concert program. Ziegler, who honed his chops working with the legendary fellow Argentinian Astor Piazzolla, won the 2018 Grammy for "Best Latin Jazz Album" with Jazz Tango. For fans of jazz, bossa nova, and (of course), tango.

"There's no question that Ziegler takes the tango to levels of sophistication and refinement probably undreamed of by Piazzolla." The Chicago Tribune

Assigned Seating

Price: $38; Member Price: $33; Premium Price: $52

Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5871