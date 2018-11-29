Come on down to Coin Op-Gaslamp on Thursday, Nov. 29 to battle it out in an epic Pac-Man tournament!!

Register to battle it out: https://smash.gg/tournament/pac-man-tournament-coin-op-gaslamp

Participants are able to register both at smash.gg and at Coin-Op prior to the 8pm start time. ONLY 48 competitors will be accepted to participate in the tournament.

GRAND PRIZE: A Retro Pac-Man Gaming Cabinet!