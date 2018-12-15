Pacific Coast Chorale & Center Chorale invite you to “Hodie – This Day & Holiday Favorites!”

“Hodie-This Day!” is a concert of a magnificent work by one of the best-known composers of the Twentieth Century, Ralph Vaughn Williams. This composition utilizes symphony orchestra, choruses, soloists and is a festive expression of the joy of the holiday season. Singers of the Escondido Center Chorale are joined by the Pacific Coast Chorale and by professional soloists to bring to life the vital music. Along with holiday arrangements of favorite Christmas carols by John Rutter, as well as Jason Robert Brown's "Chanukah Suite," this will be a concert for sharing the spirit of the season and promises to be the perfect holiday treat!