Pacific Coast Chorale invites you to “Silver Screen!”
Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church 6551 Soledad Mountain Rd., La Jolla, California 92037
Pacific Coast Chorale presents Silver Screen, a choral concert of songs written specifically for films. From Hollywood's "Golden Era" to modern day cinema, the selections for this program will capture your imagination and lift your heart! Think of music from "Moon River," to James Bond tunes, and throw in lots of exceptional music in-between, and you'll have an idea of what to anticipate! We do hope you'll join us for this fabulous event!
