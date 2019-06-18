Padres Blood Drive

Petco Park 100 Park Boulevard , San Diego, California 92101

Day-long blood drive, autographs by Padres players and alumni, appearances by the Pad Squad and Swingin' Friary, music and more including a cash grab game with 2 drawings to win $500 from San Diego County Credit Union.

Donors receive a voucher good for 2 tickets to the Padres home game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 29 or July 30, VIP access to the Padres autograph booth and free parking in the Lexus Premiere Lot (corner of Park Blvd. & Imperial Ave.).

Petco Park 100 Park Boulevard , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown
619-400-8166
