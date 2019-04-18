Padres Pedal & Pints

Get ready to roll with Padres Pedal the Cause! Join hundreds of San Diegans in the fight against cancer as survivors, families, riders and cycling enthusiasts alike help to kick off the launch of Padres Pedal the Cause’s 2019 fundraising season. On a mission to fund cures for cancer, Padres Pedal is San Diego’s most impactful cancer research funding organization—donating more than $10 million since its inception in 2013, with $2.9 million being raised in the last year alone. This year, Padres Pedal is gearing up for a record-setting season and aims to donate over $3 million in total.

To raise awareness for the lifesaving cancer research being conducted in San Diego, the open-to-the-public and free-to-attend kick off event at Culture Brewing Co. in Solana Beach invites attendees to celebrate alongside Padres Pedal by taking advantage of the following:

BIKE! Get on your bike and ride with fellow riders on one of two routes (approximately 14 miles and 20 miles) out and back through Torrey Pines. Riders will roll out from the brewery at 5:30 p.m.

BREWS & BBQ! Enjoy a pint at Culture Brewing Co.; you don’t have to ride in order to celebrate and raise awareness! Up In Smoke food truck will be on-site, who alongside Culture Brewing Co. will be donating a generous portion of proceeds from the evening back to Padres Pedal to fund a world without cancer.

PRIZES! All attendees have a chance to win a variety of cycling industry prize packs with gear and gifts from Ride Cyclery, SoCal Cyclist, Specialized Bicycles, Selle Italia North America, ZOIC Clothing, WEND Bike, Zipp and UC Cyclery to name a few. Giveaways will take place at 7:15 p.m.

EARLY BIRD PRICING! Take advantage of early bird pricing by registering on-site for Padres Pedal’s largest annual fundraising initiative on November 16, 2019 at Petco Park, where more than 2,500 survivors and supporters will cycle, spin, walk and celebrate to take action in the fight against cancer.

FOR EVENT & CYCLING ROUTE DETAILS: Visit Padres Pedal’s website, www.gopedal.org.