“Pagliacci,” the classic opera written by Ruggero Leoncavallo and first performed in 1892, will be presented at 7pm on Saturday, May 18th, and 3pm on Sunday, May 19th, at the STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The production by Genesis Opera Theatre features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties. It is directed by Timothy León, with assistant director Cynthia Leigh and a chamber orchestra led by musical director Timothy León,

In a prologue and two acts that span about 90 minutes, “Pagliacci” tells the story of an acting troupe led by a jealous man who is ultimately driven to murder his actress wife and her lover. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage, “Pagliacci” is a verisimo opera, a post-Romantic style drenched in realism.

Director Cynthia Leigh, who will also portray Canio’s wife Nedda, says “Pagliacci is a perfect introduction to opera for people who may never have seen one. It’s themes of love, jealousy, betrayal and murder come to life on stage in a way that takes one’s breath away.”

Genesis Opera Theatre’s mission is to make opera accessible to people of all ages for a reasonable price, and with the hope of inspiring young people to explore the art form further as participants or patrons.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults and $10 for children under age 16. For reservations, call 760-525-9573 or email genesisoperatheatre@gmail.com.