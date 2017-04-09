Paint Your Favorite Animal to Support Project Wildlife
Mangelsen Gallery 7916 Girard Ave , La Jolla, California 92037
Paint your favorite animal through guided instruction with a professional artist. 15% of each Wildlife Wonder class sign-up will be donated to Project Wildlife. 11"x14" canvas, pre-drawn sketch of your animal of choice, and all painting supplies are provided. Beginners are encouraged for this fun activity to do with friends or family. $55. Class held at the Mangelsen Gallery in La Jolla.
Info
