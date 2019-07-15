Paint Night: Little Italy

Join us on the Food Hall patio for some summer fun! Learn how to paint a Little Italy summer scene. Bring some friends, grab some food and drinks, and have some artistic fun! Hosted by Paint and Party SD, in collaboration with Hendrick’s Gin. Tickets include a welcome drink with Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice.

No experience is necessary. All painting supplies and step-by-step instructions are provided. Ticket price includes a welcome drink! Food and additional beverage is available for separate purchase.