Paint Night at Olivewood Gardens!

Please join us for an evening of creativity & fun! Step by step instructed painting (Midnight Poppies). Help raise funds for Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center while creating your own masterpiece! The event will be guided by a professional master artist on-site at Olivewood Gardens.

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center’s historic 6.85-acre property in National City, California serves as an interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom for children and adults from around San Diego County. Our purpose is to build healthy families and a healthy environment. We do this through science-based environmental education lessons, hands-on gardening, and hands-on cooking for students and families from undeserved communities, Proceeds from this event will help support our children's field trip and Cooking for Salud™ programs.

http://olivewoodgardens.org/about/

You can BYOW (bring your own wine) and we will have snacks and veggie/vegan tacos available for purchase for a small fee.

https://sites.cimplebox.com/events/registration.aspx?s=10530&c=5681&eid=473848&r=0.4129592