Paint Your Pet!
Lovejoy Creations Studio 2690 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite #201, San Diego, California 92106
Paint a portrait of your pet through step-by-step guided instruction with a professional artist. 11x14 canvas, pre-drawn sketch of your pet, and all art supplies provided. Beginners encouraged for this fun activity to try with friends or family. $55. Located in Liberty Station.
