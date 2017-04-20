Paint Your Pet to Support the San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society & SPCA 5500 Gaines St., San Diego, California 92110
Paint a portrait of your pet through guided instruction with a professional artist. 15% of each Paint Your Pet class sign-up will be donated to the San Diego Humane Society. 11"x14" canvas, pre-drawn sketch of your pet, and all painting supplies are provided. $45. Class is held at the San Diego Humane Society at 5500 Gaines Street.
Info
