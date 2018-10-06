Paint & Pints with Arte Hasta La Muerte

Come enjoy your favorite brew while you paint your very own sugar skull on a 12x16 canvas! For $25, local San Diego artist group, Arte Hasta La Muerte, will provide you with an easel, canvas, brushes, paint, an apron and will guide you step by step to create your own holiday masterpiece! Plus, enjoy Mexican cuisine by Enchilamesta catering.

Family & pet friendly event. Ages 11 and up.

Walk-in seating is limited. Please contact Arte Hasta La Muerte below for information on reserving your spot.