Painted Dog 5k/10k

The most successful endurance hunter(runner) in the world needs your help! Hosted by Global Conservation Force, this race honors and supports of one of Africa's most endangered species, the Painted dog or "African Wild dog". Able to run 44mph at a sprint and hold 35mph for 3 miles, the Painted dog boasts a hunting success rate of 80-85%. Proceeds from the race go to advanced ranger training programs, group snare removal programs in areas that rangers don’t patrol, free vaccine clinics for local communities who have cats and dogs where they overlap with African Painted Dogs, and community conservation projects with education outreach to help locals understand how unique these rare canines are.

ENTRY INCLUDES:

Running tech T-shirt, finisher medal, and sponsored goodie bags. All items will be picked up at the event.