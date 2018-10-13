Painted Rock Fall Garage Sale

SCHOOL WIDE GARAGE SALE!!!

SATURDAY, October 13, 7AM-12PM

Painted Rock Elementary School

16711 Martincoit Road, Poway, CA 92064

You don’t want to miss this MEGA sale!!!!! Hundreds of Painted Rock families have donated from the heart! The entire multipurpose room at Painted Rock is FILLED with designer and name brand clothing and shoes for the entire family, baby items, toys, Legos, video games, sporting goods, bikes, trikes, electronics, tools, housewares, linens, furniture, seasonal items and more! There is just too much good stuff to list. All at rock bottom prices!!! We look forward to seeing you at the sale! Proceeds benefit the Painted Rock PTA.

Like us on Facebook:@paintedrockgaragesale

Questions?? Contact: paintedrocksale@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/2144948652193642/