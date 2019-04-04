Painting with Beer and Bob
Benchmark Brewing Company 6190 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92120
Join us in the tasting room for an hour long Bob Ross painting session! We will guide you through set up and let Bob take it from there. Your ticket includes a beer (or other beverage) and everything you need to paint "Morning Mist" with Bob! Space is limited so sign up now.
TICKETS HERE: https://squareup.com/store/benchmark-brewing?fbclid=IwAR3EsrCvJiz-glnOIWEodZUNiptfEyTSI0kH3IfJWALZQrlDvzVl64xyihU
Info
Benchmark Brewing Company 6190 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92120 View Map
Allied Gardens, Grantville