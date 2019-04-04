Painting with Beer and Bob

Join us in the tasting room for an hour long Bob Ross painting session! We will guide you through set up and let Bob take it from there. Your ticket includes a beer (or other beverage) and everything you need to paint "Morning Mist" with Bob! Space is limited so sign up now.

TICKETS HERE: https://squareup.com/store/benchmark-brewing?fbclid=IwAR3EsrCvJiz-glnOIWEodZUNiptfEyTSI0kH3IfJWALZQrlDvzVl64xyihU