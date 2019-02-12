Painting Under The Stars – Valentine’s Day Edition!

The Loma Club 2960 2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, California 92106

You’re invited to a special Valentine’s Day Edition of drinking, dining and creating at The Loma Club! Bring a friend or loved one to complete a matching other half of your artwork, that can be pieced together to form a heart shaped union. Or, finish your painting solo and embrace your independence and strength!

Painting is from 7-9:30pm. Please arrive early for seating & socializing!

The Loma Club 2960 2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, California 92106
