Painting Under The Stars – Valentine’s Day Edition!
The Loma Club 2960 2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, California 92106
You’re invited to a special Valentine’s Day Edition of drinking, dining and creating at The Loma Club! Bring a friend or loved one to complete a matching other half of your artwork, that can be pieced together to form a heart shaped union. Or, finish your painting solo and embrace your independence and strength!
Painting is from 7-9:30pm. Please arrive early for seating & socializing!
