Pairings with a Purpose

Brunch by the Beach

Saturday, April 13, 2019 | 12PM – 3PM

VIP Early Access: 11AM – 12PM

Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum

Encinitas, CA

Ages 21 and over

Feeding San Diego presents the fourth annual Pairings with a Purpose, a signature spring fundraising event that welcomes more than 750 guests and brings together 50 of the best local breweries, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants for the ultimate culinary experience. While relishing in exclusive pairings, guests enjoy live entertainment, games, and a beautiful afternoon under the sun.

Over the last three years, Pairings with a Purpose has raised enough funds to provide more than one million meals for children, families, and seniors facing hunger!

For more information: https://feedingsandiego.org/pairings

Webpage link: https://feedingsandiego.org/pairings