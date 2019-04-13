Pairings With a Purpose
Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum 875 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, California 92024
Brunch by the Beach
Saturday, April 13, 2019 | 12PM – 3PM
VIP Early Access: 11AM – 12PM
Ages 21 and over
Feeding San Diego presents the fourth annual Pairings with a Purpose, a signature spring fundraising event that welcomes more than 750 guests and brings together 50 of the best local breweries, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants for the ultimate culinary experience. While relishing in exclusive pairings, guests enjoy live entertainment, games, and a beautiful afternoon under the sun.
Over the last three years, Pairings with a Purpose has raised enough funds to provide more than one million meals for children, families, and seniors facing hunger!
For more information: https://feedingsandiego.org/pairings
