Pairings with a Purpose

The leading hunger-relief organization in the county, Feeding San Diego, will be hosting their second annual fundraiser, Parings with a Purpose on Saturday, April 15th from 12 - 4 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum. The finest local chefs, breweries and wineries will collaborate to create a special pairing of food with one of the drinks. Among them includes Chef Javier Plascencia, Chad White, and this season's winner of Top Chef, Jeremy Ford. General admission tickets are $75, and the VIP experience is $150. Guests can vote on their favorite pairings while enjoying music, games and contests. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Feeding San Diego's critical hunger-relief and nutrition programs. For more information, please visit the event page.