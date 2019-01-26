Pamo Valley Trail Opening

Please join us in celebrating three additional miles of the Coast to Crest Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, January 26th, 10:00 AM in Pamo Valley, followed by a River Park ranger led hike.

Directions: Highway 78 east towards Ramona. Before entering the town of Ramona turn left on Haverford Road. Turn left onto Pamo Road and continue on Pamo Road until you reach the Pamo Valley Staging Area on your left.

For more information please contact Leana Bulay at Leana@sdrp.org or (760) 716-1214.

http://www.sdrp.org/wordpress/