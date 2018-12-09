Parade of Lights Dinner at the Coronado Island Marriott

This holiday season, the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa hosts a dazzling, one-of-a-kind dinner on their private pier for one of San Diego’s most time-honored holiday traditions, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.

This special Holiday of Lights viewing dinner is held on Sunday, December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and provides the best seat in the city to view the parade.

The Parade of Lights Dinner buffet includes:

Maple rubbed prime rib, bourbon jus, and horseradish cream

Roasted duck, citrus sauce

Ricotta and mozzarella lasagna

Creamed Kale

Roasted fingerling potato hash

Seasonal local vegetables

Roasted beets, avocado, and vadouvan granola salad

Classic Caesar salad

Roasted cauliflower, farro, dried fruits, nuts, and lemon dressing salad

A holiday dessert display

And more!

The dinner is priced at $70 per adult and $35 for kids 12 and under and includes dinner buffet, welcome cocktail, parking, tax, and gratuity. Make your reservations today for the Parade of Lights Dinner by calling the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa at 619-522-3150.