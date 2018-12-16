Parade of Lights Viewing Menu
Top of the Market 750 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
Start a new holiday tradition at Top of the Market! Take in the best views of the parade from our waterfront restaurant as you enjoy our special Parade of Lights Menu!
Top of the Market 3-Course menu for only $75 / pp includes
FIRST COURSE
FARMERS MARKET GREENS County Line Lettuces, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Citrus Herb Vinaigrette
SWEET GEM CAESAR Roasted Garlic Dressing, Brioche Croutons, Spanish White Anchovy, Pecorino Cheese
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
LOBSTER BISQUE
SECOND COURSE
SCOTTISH ISLES SALMON Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Roasted Garlic, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce, Arugula
SEARED EAST COAST SEA SCALLOPS Parsnip Puree, Melted Leeks, Chanterelle, Garlic Salsa Verde, Pea Vine
FIJIAN YELLOWFIN TUNA Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans, Pickled Onion, Pumpkin Seed, Citrus Greens
PACIFIC SWORDFISH Du Puy Lentils, Pancetta, Confit Cippolini, Pomegranate, Fermented Mustard Seed
CERTIFIED ANGUS RIBEYE Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese, Shallot Marmalade
ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN BREAST Root Vegetable Hash, Carrot Puree, Maple-Sherry Pan Jus, Fried Sage
SLOW BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Braising Jus, Horseradish Chimichurri
DESSERT
CLASSIC CRÈME BRULEE with fresh berries
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT BAR Chocolate Mousse, Toasted Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
PUMPKIN-COFFEE CHEESECAKE Candied Pumpkin Seed, Sea Salt Carmel, Whipped Cream
SPICED CARROT CAKE Lemon-Vanilla Frosting, Candied Walnut, Cajeta, Carrot Chip