Parade of Lights Viewing Menu

Start a new holiday tradition at Top of the Market! Take in the best views of the parade from our waterfront restaurant as you enjoy our special Parade of Lights Menu!

Top of the Market 3-Course menu for only $75 / pp includes

FIRST COURSE

FARMERS MARKET GREENS County Line Lettuces, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Citrus Herb Vinaigrette

SWEET GEM CAESAR Roasted Garlic Dressing, Brioche Croutons, Spanish White Anchovy, Pecorino Cheese

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

LOBSTER BISQUE

SECOND COURSE

SCOTTISH ISLES SALMON Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Roasted Garlic, Sage-Brown Butter Sauce, Arugula

SEARED EAST COAST SEA SCALLOPS Parsnip Puree, Melted Leeks, Chanterelle, Garlic Salsa Verde, Pea Vine

FIJIAN YELLOWFIN TUNA Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans, Pickled Onion, Pumpkin Seed, Citrus Greens

PACIFIC SWORDFISH Du Puy Lentils, Pancetta, Confit Cippolini, Pomegranate, Fermented Mustard Seed

CERTIFIED ANGUS RIBEYE Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese, Shallot Marmalade

ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN BREAST Root Vegetable Hash, Carrot Puree, Maple-Sherry Pan Jus, Fried Sage

SLOW BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Braising Jus, Horseradish Chimichurri

DESSERT

CLASSIC CRÈME BRULEE with fresh berries

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT BAR Chocolate Mousse, Toasted Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache

PUMPKIN-COFFEE CHEESECAKE Candied Pumpkin Seed, Sea Salt Carmel, Whipped Cream

SPICED CARROT CAKE Lemon-Vanilla Frosting, Candied Walnut, Cajeta, Carrot Chip