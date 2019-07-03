This art show is curated and presented by international curator in residence, Brunno Silva, as the culmination of his residency at 1805 Gallery in Little Italy.

Parallel Screens is a group exhibition that presents moving image artworks in a continuum duration scheme where artworks are screened one after the other for the duration of the exhibition: 120 minutes. Once finished the circle re-starts and the exhibition is exhibited again and again. The screening occurs through a two video, one audio channel circuit where the TV screens are in parallel position, facing each other.

The general idea of moving images is ingrained in everyday life, with rapid technological development, such as the rise of 5G wireless, there is an almost infinity of content ina multitude of subjects. TV and internet content are now mixed, for example with YouTube offering TV packages and traditional channels relying on internet streaming to understand consumer habits further and develop tailored entertainment.

In this current ecology of the moving image, Parallel Screen’s format creates a situation that visitors are unfamiliar with: being posited between the two screens they need to develop their own forms of negotiating attention among the two sources.