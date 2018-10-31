Paranormal Investigation of the Davis-Horton House

The Davis-Horton House: Alive with Spirits from the Past?

Find out for yourself. Touted by many as, “the most haunted house in the Gaslamp Quarter,” the Davis-Horton House has become a highly popular place for investigating paranormal activities — occurrences that fall outside of what’s considered normal or that can’t be explained scientifically. Paranormal research teams present evidence to support their claims of having made contact with several house spirits. They’ve recorded voices, taken photos, and shot video to document their surprising findings. These other-worldly experiences are available to the public through monthly Paranormal Investigations tours, led by San Diego Ghost Hunters, a professional paranormal research team that conducts on-site investigations. You may bring cameras, smart-phones, hand-held video recorders, and digital sound recorders, but NO PROFESSIONAL MEDIA EQUIPMENT is allowed with guests.

Since space is limited, we require that you make reservations and pay in advance for the Ghost Tour and Investigation. You may make your reservation via our website, or you can call for reservations at (619) 233-4692.

NO REFUNDS. If you must cancel your reservation, we will re-schedule you for a future tour date.

Admission for this two-hour tour and investigation is $40.00.

Since the Davis-Horton House is an historical museum, we ask that you please respect the house, its contents, and its past residents. Thank you for leaving behind any food and drink; alcohol is not allowed either. inebriated guests will not be allowed to participate.

Guests under the age of 18 must to be accompanied by an adult. The investigation is not appropriate for children under the age of 12.