Parisian Night of Music: Piano Duo Perform French Composers
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Anna Grigorian and Natasha Gubenko of the Grigorian Gubenko Piano Duo perform French classics for a night of Parisian music.
Winner of the 2017 Cal State Fullerton Piano Duet Competition, the piano duo performs extensively in Orange County and San Diego. Both pianists also lead busy piano teaching careers, with their students performing at many state and national competitions and festivals.
Anna Grigorian, born in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, USSR, and Natasha Gubenko, born in Ukraine, currently live and teach in Southern California.
Concert Program:
Claude Debussy—Petite Suite
Camille Saint-Saens—Danse Macabre
Francis Poulenc—Sonata for Piano 4 Hands
Maurice Ravel—Féria from Rhapsodie Espagnole
Astor Piazzolla—Nuevo Tangos