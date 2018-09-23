Parisian Night of Music: Piano Duo Perform French Composers

Anna Grigorian and Natasha Gubenko of the Grigorian Gubenko Piano Duo perform French classics for a night of Parisian music.

Winner of the 2017 Cal State Fullerton Piano Duet Competition, the piano duo performs extensively in Orange County and San Diego. Both pianists also lead busy piano teaching careers, with their students performing at many state and national competitions and festivals.

Anna Grigorian, born in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, USSR, and Natasha Gubenko, born in Ukraine, currently live and teach in Southern California.

Concert Program:

Claude Debussy—Petite Suite

Camille Saint-Saens—Danse Macabre

Francis Poulenc—Sonata for Piano 4 Hands

Maurice Ravel—Féria from Rhapsodie Espagnole

Astor Piazzolla—Nuevo Tangos