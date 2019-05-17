We Are All Part of San Diego: Scanning Sessions

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the first volume, The San Diego Union-Tribune, in partnership with San Diego History Center, is pleased to announce a new coffee-table book, "San Diego Memories II: War and Peace — The 1940s and 1950s."

We are thrilled to give you the opportunity to submit historic photos for our upcoming "San Diego Memories II: War and Peace — The 1940s and 1950s" book project. If you have photographs that meet the criteria, please bring them to one of our scanning sessions.

Submission Guidelines:

General interest photos, such as: commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, public service, etc.

Photos taken from 1940 through 1959.

Photos only — preferably original photos (no newspaper clippings or photocopies).

Photos taken in Greater San Diego.

One submission form per photo.

Limit 10 photos per family. No appointment necessary.

Bring your photos to one of the scheduled scanning sessions.

If you are a private collector, please call 360.723.5800 to set up an appointment.

We hope to see you there!

Bring us your best photos and we’ll scan them in while you wait. Plus, chances are some other fine folks will show up, so bring your stories to share with one another.