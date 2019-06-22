Party like it's 1969 with Brian Jones Rock'n'Roll Revival

Party Like it's 1969 with Brian Jones RocknRoll Revival, after the OB Street Fair. Keep your party face on. FREE SHOW... Dance Party... 1960 classic rock from Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors & Jimi Hendrix.

As the Sixties ended, several early rock and rollers like Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Bill Haley & His Comets and Bo Diddley, who had been out of fashion since the British Invasion, experienced a resurgence in popularity, performing their old hits to a mix of old and new fans.

Brian Jones Rock’n’Roll Revival continues this 1960’s tradition as a Southern California high octane rock’n’roll band playing original rock & roll groove tunes. We play powerful live sets of original music, combined with classic rock covers of Chuck Berry, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Elmore James, Muddy Waters and more…

Brian Jones Rock’n’Roll Revival inspire FREEDOM of EXPRESSION, COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, and CREATIVITY in our music…

The Rock’n’Roll Revival is a good times, dancing & drinking, classic rock inspired power band. Original Music and Lyrics written by Brian Jones, backed up by an all star rock’n’roll band.