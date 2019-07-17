The Party on Opening Day
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Take your Opening Day experience to the next level! Join us on Wednesday, July 17 for The Party on Opening Day. Tickets include exclusive access to Red Bull Tour Bus complete with world-class DJs, craft beers and cocktails, photo booths and private wagering.
For additional information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/party.
Info
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014 View Map
Food & Drink, Sports
Del Mar