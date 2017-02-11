Passport to Worlds of Music 2017

The Center for World Music and the Kalabash School of Music and the Arts present Passport to Worlds of Music, an informal concert series featuring classical and folk music traditions from Australia and Asia. This unique music and lecture series will introduce you to the sounds, aesthetics, and cultural significance of the music of Australia, North India, and Burma/Myanmar.

February 11, 2017 — Music of Australia

In his entertaining, educational, and inspiring presentation, Randin Graves uses pictures, video, live performance, and storytelling to enlighten about this sacred Aboriginal instrument, the didgeridoo, and the culture that invented it, while sharing his own journey from American suburbs to a remote corner of Australia and back.

March 18, 2017 — Music of India

North Indian classical ragas performed by international award-winning Hindustani vocalist Sudakshina Alagia and tabla player Rahul Soparkar.

April 8, 2017 — Music of the Ethnic Minorities of Burma/Myanmar

This special performance of traditional music and dance from Burma is presented by members of the refugee community in San Diego. The artists are mostly Karen, an ethnic minority groups of Burma. This is a rare event, as it demonstrates the perseverance of the human spirit as it struggles to maintain and nurture traditional art forms when forced to relocate away from the homeland. This event is made possible through collaboration with the Karen Organization of San Diego.