Pasta & Pilates at Maestoso

Modern Italian restaurant Maestoso in Hillcrest pairs up with one of Downtown San Diego’s top rated fitness studios Vai Fitness for Pasta & Pilates, a two-part event that invites health-minded participants to engage in a core-strengthening workout followed by a healthy Italian cooking class, taking place at Maestoso on Sunday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upon arrival to Maestoso, participate in a mat pilates class held in the center of the restaurant’s cleared out, contemporary dining room with expert instructor Silvia Giamanco of Vai Fitness. Following this one-hour workout, participants will then gather around Maestoso’s open kitchen for a three-course cooking class focused on Italian fare led by Chef Marco Maestoso. Following the class, which will spotlight a healthy Italian salad, gnocchi and dessert, guests are invited to sit and dine together on the resulting meal.

Priced at $80 per person and limited to sixteen people, reservations to Pasta & Pilates are available by calling Maestoso directly at (619) 642-0777 or email hello@maestoso.com.

About Maestoso: Opened in March 2018 in The Hub Hillcrest Market, Maestoso is a contemporary Italian dining concept catering to modern foodies who value quality cuisine, adventurous dining and a buzzing social scene. Led by Chef Marco Maestoso, trendy Maestoso’s chef-to-table menu centers around fresh pasta crafted in an open kitchen within guests’ view; pinsa, the ancient Roman forerunner of pizza; and Chef Marco’s novel passaggi concept, an Italian take on dim sum carts. Maestoso is open daily for dinner and for Sunday brunch at 1040 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 and can be phoned at (619) 642-0777. Connect online at www.maestoso.com and socialize on Instagram at @Maestoso.