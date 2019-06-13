The Patio on Goldfinch's “Cheers to Five Years” Anniversary Party

The Patio on Goldfinch, the cozy Mission Hills eatery, is celebrating it’s fifth year anniversary of bringing locally sourced and sustainable chef-inspired cuisine to the community. What better way to celebrate than Goldfinch-style with good food, drinks and fun! The community is invited to attend the “Cheers to Five Years” anniversary party on Thursday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The ticketed event includes two drinks including wine, beer and select cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a charcuterie table and dessert table for $39. Guests can also enjoy live music, a full cash bar and more. Tickets can be purchased here.