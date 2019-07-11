Come OUT and Celebrate!

Put on your party pants and get ready to mingle, because IT’S ALL ABOUT YOU at the Patio Pride Party honoring our LGBTQ+ community, July 11, 6 pm.

** Get in the spirit at the happiest Happy Hour in town with HOSTED BAR 6-7pm, courtesy of Cutwater Spirits. Yes, we said HOSTED!

** Keep the party going with Food & Drink Specials all night!

** Kick-off Pride weekend at Mission Hills’ favorite neighborhood eatery. Meet your new best friend or bring along a posse, everyone’s invited!

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103 patioongoldfinch.com