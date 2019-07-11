Patio Pride Party
The Patio on Goldfinch 4020 Goldfinch St., San Diego, California 92103
Come OUT and Celebrate!
Put on your party pants and get ready to mingle, because IT’S ALL ABOUT YOU at the Patio Pride Party honoring our LGBTQ+ community, July 11, 6 pm.
** Get in the spirit at the happiest Happy Hour in town with HOSTED BAR 6-7pm, courtesy of Cutwater Spirits. Yes, we said HOSTED!
** Keep the party going with Food & Drink Specials all night!
** Kick-off Pride weekend at Mission Hills’ favorite neighborhood eatery. Meet your new best friend or bring along a posse, everyone’s invited!
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103 patioongoldfinch.com