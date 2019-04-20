Patisserie Melanie to Host Sweet Spring Open House

Chef Melanie Dunn invites you to celebrate the unveiling of her spring collection of sweet treats at Patisserie Melanie on Saturday, April 20 from 8 am to 2 pm. Inspired by the seasonal blooms in France, the new offerings include a spring garden macaron assortment in flavors of elderflower, rose, violet and poppy; cherry-almond croissants; pear, lemon, and chocolate tartes; rose petal jelly; caramels; and assorted cookies.

Complimentary coffee from neighboring shop, Refill, will be offered while guests taste and shop for unique housewares and “giftables”. Take home treats for Easter or place orders for her award-winning pastries to gift to mom for Mother’s Day.

Patisserie Melanie is located at 3788 Park Boulevard, Suite 4, San Diego, CA 92103. For more information or to place orders for holidays and events, please call (619) 677-2132 or email melanie@patisseriemelanie.com.