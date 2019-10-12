The 63rd Annual Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance. Patriots gather to honor the American Flag and the men and women in uniform, veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Color guards representing military services, Scouts, JROTC units, youth organizations, veteran, law enforcement, and civic organizations are invited to join the parade of Colors.

This is a FREE outdoor event at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Visit our website at www.SanDiego-MOWW.org

The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), established in 1919, is a patriotic, veteran service organization who believe in America and live our motto “It is nobler to serve than to be served” and do so through our patriotic service to our communities, which includes memorials, patriotic education, Youth Leadership Conferences, support for Scouting and ROTS/JROTC, and recognition of public service.