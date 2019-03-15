Patterns in Music

In honor of Women’s History Month, join the Classics Philharmonic, Conductor Dana Zimbric, and the Hutchins Consort - an ensemble of eight string players who perform on a set of instruments created by American Luthier Carleen Hutchins - in a concert all about patterns. With music from a variety of genres - classical, latin, ragtime, and jazz - students will learn about patterns in beat, rhythm, and form; learn about the unique instruments of the Hutchins Consort; and see how patterns play a role in many other subjects like mathematics, language arts, and science!