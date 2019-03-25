Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Patton Oswalt to discuss his late wife Michelle McNamara's book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer," in conversation with Dr. Erik Fritsvold of USD. Oswalt is a Grammy-winning actor and "New York Times" bestselling author.

This is a ticketed event at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for information or visit www.warwicks.com for tickets.