PB AleHouse's Craft Beer Launch Party

Pacific Beach AleHouse is the neighborhood’s first and ONLY brewery, making it a significant staple in Pacific Beach’s craft beer scene. Notably the “freshest beer at the beach,” this beachside destination is relaunching its brewery with the addition of new head brewer, Dan Enjem, who brings with him over 10 years of brewing experience, and a passion for IPAs. Celebrate National Beer Day at AleHouse’s Craft Beer Launch Party taking place on April 7thfrom 3 – 7 p.m., featuring $3 AleHouse Drafts and $5 AleHouse Flights – the perfect excuse to fill up on the location’s latest beer additions on a day dedicated to the art of brewing!