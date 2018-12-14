On Friday, December 14, the Pacific Beach community will join together for an evening of neighborhood fun at the 1st Annual PB EcoDistrict Holiday Lane. The main street of Pacific Beach, Garnet Avenue, will transform into an OUTDOOR HOLIDAY VILLAGE (between Ingraham St. and Mission Blvd.) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an evening of art, music, food, shopping and community revelry.

The EcoDistrict Holiday Lane is presented by beautifulpb in collaboration with the PB EcoDistrict Partners, and is made possible by the involvement of various local businesses and organizations. Local residents and business people can come together to celebrate the Pacific Beach community where many live, work and play.

Attendees can enjoy:

• A 20’ mobility lane created by Mission Bay High School students and BikeSD, allowing skaters, scooters and bicycles to ride down the center of Garnet Avenue

• Three art exhibits curated by local artists

• Opportunities to shop and dine at local businesses

• Music and street performances

• Kids’ activities

• Community fun

Garnet Avenue will transform into the ultimate FREE, family friendly, pet friendly holiday lane. Participating businesses will be expanding into the street with pop-up patios to provide seating, games, crafts and other activities. This will be a rare opportunity to wander from place to place without cars driving on Garnet.

The event is FREE, with art exhibits, kid's activities, music, street performers, shopping and more. Open to all ages and open to the public.

Follow the EcoDistrict Holiday Lane event page for regular updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/1775310235906339/.

For more information or questions, contact media@babybirdcommunications.com.