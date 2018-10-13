PB Oktoberfest Pub Crawl

Buy your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pacific-beach-oktoberfest-pub-crawl-tickets-50383845438?aff=efbeventtix&utm_term=eventurl_text

Grab your steins and come join us as we drink our way around Pacific Beach, taking over each bar in true Oktoberfest-themed fashion. Don't forget your dirndl dresses and lederhosen, as a special prize will be given for best dressed. We will also have a photobooth.

Your ticket includes: exclusive drink and food specials at each venue, complimentary bar entry, map guide, and a pretzel necklace with a beer mug shot glass.

This event will be held on Saturday, October 13th from 2 pm to 7pm. Check-in is from 2pm -3pm at Amplified Ale Works, 4150 Mission Blvd. #105, San Diego, CA 92109

CONFIRMED BARS:

- Amplified Ale Works

- Bub's at the Beach

- PB Cantina

- SD TapRoom

- The Local

Get your early bird tickets now! Prices will increase at the door.

Proceeds from the Oktoberfest Pub Crawl will go towards Rotary’s fight to eradicate Polio, which in 3 countries remain endemic.

We encourage pub crawlers to Lyft, Uber, or have a designated driver both to and from our event to ensure everyone gets home safely. Please be kind to your bartenders and tip well!

Any questions, please email pacificbeachrotaract@gmail.com.

This is a 21+ event.

See you there!

Oans, zwoa, drei, g’suffa!