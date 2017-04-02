PCRF San Diego's 10th Annual Benefit Gala

PCRF - San Diego is pleased to invite you to:

The 10th Anniversary Fundraising Gala:

"Healing Little Hearts for Gaza"

Join us on this memorable evening as we celebrate a DECADE of success in providing much-needed medical treatment and happy memories for our precious PCRF children. All ticket and fundraising proceeds will go towards fixing broken hearts as funding towards the ONLY pediactric cardiac program in Gaza: the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Program at the European Gaza Hospital.

Our keynote speaker is the esteemed Dr. Adil Husain, MD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio, and medical volunteer with PCRF for over 10 years.

The evening's program will include:

-Early reception Social Media Photo booth

-Dinner

-Live Music

-Huda Al Masri Humanitarian Award

-Silent Auction: Original paintings, photography, plane tickets, embroidery, dinner/spa packages, and more

Tickets:

$75 online

$50 students (ID checked at door)

$100 at the door (limited quantity)

If you CANNOT attend this event but would like to donate, please follow the ticket link above and click the red link for donations.

We are SO proud of how far we've come as a nonprofit organization, and we are even more proud of our charitable supporters...that's you! Please feel free to invite friends and loved ones - we are excited to celebrate with you all.

With love,

The PCRF San Diego Board Commitee

If you are a business interested in advertising in our event program, please message us here on Facebook or email for details us at:

sandiego@pcrf.net

The Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) is a registered non-profit, non-political 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization established in 1991 by concerned people in the U.S. to address the medical and humanitarian crisis facing Palestinian youths in the Middle East. It has since expanded and dedicated to providing medical care and humanitarian aid to sick and injured children living amidst war and occupation Middle Eastern nations, based only on their medical needs, regardless of their religion, nationality, ethnicity, or gender. PCRF helps to locate free medical care for children from the Middle East who are unable to get the necessary and specialized treatment in their homeland.