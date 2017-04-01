Peace Love Run

Get you groove on as we race along the scenic waterfront course at San Diego's Mission Bay Park on April 1, 2017. Nothing but peace and love at this scene! Go-go girls, hippie chicks and Woodstock dudes, Sonny & Cher will be there! What will you wear? Events are half marathon, 10k, 5k, and kid's dash. The paved course is flat and fast with panoramic views from Fiesta Island of grassy knolls, palm trees and the blue bay. Half marathon finishers receive a larger medal and technical shirt. Post race festival includes 60's music, vendors and refreshments. Overall winners 1, 2, 3 in half marathon, 10k, 5k receive gift certificates and additional medal. Age division medals for 1, 2, 3 in the half marathon, 10k and 5k. Because runners like to do good deeds, we are collecting canned goods for Mamma's Kitchen and gently used clothing for the needy. So flash back to the 60's when Hendrix and the Beatles ruled. www.wiz-events.com