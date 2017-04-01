Join our Peace-Love-Yoga party!

Let your inner hippie shine in an all levels vinyasa flow yoga class. We'll move & groove to the funky tunes of the 60's. Wear your grooviest yoga gear.

50-60 minute session at 8 am.

Particpants receive a Peace Love Yoga beach towel and the fun of playing in the Peace Love Run & Yoga finish line festival! Dance to music from the Summer of Love, enjoy refreshments and peruse the exhibit booths. Register at http://www.wiz-events.com