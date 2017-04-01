Peace Love Yoga

to Google Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00

Mission Bay Park, South of the Hilton Hotel 1775 E. Mission Bay Dr., San Diego, California 92109

Join our Peace-Love-Yoga party!

Let your inner hippie shine in an all levels vinyasa flow yoga class. We'll move & groove to the funky tunes of the 60's. Wear your grooviest yoga gear.

50-60 minute session at 8 am.

Particpants receive a Peace Love Yoga beach towel and the fun of playing in the Peace Love Run & Yoga finish line festival! Dance to music from the Summer of Love, enjoy refreshments and peruse the exhibit booths. Register at http://www.wiz-events.com

Info

Mission Bay Park, South of the Hilton Hotel 1775 E. Mission Bay Dr., San Diego, California 92109 View Map

Mission Bay, San Diego

Visit Event Website

619.491.0677

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Peace Love Yoga - 2017-04-01 08:00:00