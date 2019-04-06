Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Classic

In celebration of National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, teams comprised of culinary devotees representing the ranks of both amateur and professional chefs, will gather in Balboa Park’s historic Balboa Park Club. The 2nd Annual PB&J Sandwich-Classic will feature some of the most creative uses of peanut butter and jelly that ever graced two slices of bread. And, after the last of the peanut butter has been spread, and dollops of jelly top off their culinary creations, we will know the answer to the question: Who makes the best peanut butter & jelly sandwich in San Diego?

A $5.00 donation at the door gets you entrance in to the PB&J Sandwich-Classic, a chance to sample all of the culinary creations and, a vote (or two) for your favorite PB&J sandwich. A team of celebrity judges will then take over and determine the overall event winner.

Proceeds from the PB&J Sandwich-Classic will benefit SPORTS for Exceptional Athletes-a community based sports program serving over 1,400 athletes with developmental disabilities.

Price: $5

Website: http://www.pbjclassic.com/