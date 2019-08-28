The Pearl Hotel Dive-In Movie Night- My Girl

Join us this Wednesday, August 28th at 8PM for Eats + Sips + Flicks poolside at the Pearl Hotel for a 'Dive-In' movie! Whether you are looking for an excuse to get together with your friends or the perfect date night, this weeks ‘Dive-In’ movie will be My Girl.

Looking to dine and watch? For reservations (Strongly Recommended), give us a ring at 619.226.6100 or reserve online at www.charlesanddinorah.com.

Looking to just watch the flick? Grab a chair around the pool (first come, first serve) or take a dip in our heated saltwater pool and watch the flick from there!