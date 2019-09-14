Saturday, September 14th from 6pm-8pm

Art Exhibit & Fundraiser

Free Public Event

RSVP Required

* Abstract & bike-themed artwork by Kristen Ide

* Interactive art project

* Limited edition jerseys

* Coal-fired pizza by URBN

* Beer by Fall Brewing Company

* Bike valet by SDCBC

* Hosted wine bar & light refreshments provided

* Money raised will benefit the SDCBC

#LifeByBike #PedalsForThePeople

Cycling is like no other sport. There is no one type of bicycle. Bikes come in all shapes and sizes. They are built for every terrain and fit every age. They keep us healthy and help preserve our planet. They connect us with our surroundings and heighten our senses in a unique way. Cycling is freeing, relaxing, scenic, adventurous—and fun.

It's time to ride because bikes are for everyone!

"Pedals for the People" is an art exhibit and fundraiser event in partnership with the San Diego County Bike Coalition to promote street safety, riding skills, and road accessibility in San Diego. San Diego is on a roll and we can be America's Finest Bicycling City!

There will be an interactive art project, abstract paintings, bike-themed art for all budgets by local San Diego artist, Kristen Ide.

Enjoy coal-fired pizza by URBN and quality craft beer by Fall Brewing Company, Art on 30th's neighbors in North Park who currently supports the arts and two-wheeled fun! A hosted wine bar and light refreshments will also be provided.

A special limited edition jersey will also be for sale, made with premium fabrics, in both men and women cuts. Simply pre-order your size online and pickup at the event to show your support for biking, local brews, and the arts in San Diego. (Stay tuned for ordering info)

The event will be held at Art on 30th, which is located in the heart of North Park's historical arts and cultural district. We're encouraging those attending to ride by offering a free bike valet upon arriving. Driving? Weekends are bustling in North Park so consider using a ride-sharing service (such as Lyft or Uber) to visit the gallery. If you arrive early, parking is easier.