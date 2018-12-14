Peninsula Singers Presents “An American Holiday”

Peninsula Singers will present “An American Holiday,” on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at All Souls’ Episcopal Church at the corner of Catalina and Chatsworth. Songs will include holiday favorites such as, "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," "Do You Hear What I Hear?" "Mele Kalikimaka," and much more!

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military. Children age 10 and under may attend for free.

The choir has performed at many venues throughout our community including U.S.S. Midway, the Point Loma Village Cultural Faire, Southwestern Yacht Club, Point Loma High School, several local libraries, and December Nights in Balboa Park. They have also performed at Carnegie Hall and the European cities of Prague, Salzburg, Vienna and Munich. Earlier this year, the choir went on tour in Ireland.

Established in 2003, Peninsula Singers is a Committee of the nonprofit 501(c)3 Ocean Beach Community Foundation.